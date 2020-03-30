Doughnut shop makes desserts with Dr. Fauci’s face on them

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some sweet news goes a long way during a global pandemic.

Right on cue, Donuts Delite is making donuts with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face on them.

Dr. Fauci, who’s served in various public health capacities for more than fifty years and served under six consecutive presidents, has been thrust into the national spotlight amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

He’s a member of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force and also the Director of the National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 

MORE | Donuts Delite opening new store on West Ridge Road

The donuts completely sold out, and have gone viral throughout the country. However, more of these Fauci-inspired sweets are soon on the way.

Donuts Delite opened at the original Empire Boulevard location in 1958 and was originally operated by the Malley Family from 1958-2005. Salvatore’s Pizza revived the donut shop in Rochester on January 16, 2010.

