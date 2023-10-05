SAN ANTONIO, Fla. (WFLA) — A large development expected to bring thousands of jobs to Pasco County is breaking ground in San Antonio on Thursday.

The 956 acres of land for the Double Branch Development is along Interstate 75 and State Road 52 in the northern part of the county.

“It’s Pasco County’s time,” project leader Michael Wolf said.

Plans for the land include 4 million square feet of industrial development, 400,000 square feet of retail space, 3,500 housing units and 300 hotel beds.

“We have the rooftops to sustain the job growth. If anybody has ever had the job of sitting on I-75, I-275 or Veterans Expressway to head into downtown in the morning, we know that Pasco County has this critical mass that’s truly ready to have this job center and this economic center,” Wolf explained.

The development is expected to create 6,000 jobs in the area.

“We’re really trying to put a big focus on the life sciences industry and all the manufacturing needs that are here. When you start looking at the manufacturing and industrial uses, that’s when you start to talk about the higher employment base,” said Robyn Hurrell with Colliers.

Developers admit some neighbors are worried about the impacts of explosive growth in the once-rural area. According to Wolf, crews are adding two lighted intersections to alleviate additional traffic.

Construction crews predict the first buildings will begin popping up during the first months of 2024. Build out for the whole project is expected to take between 12 and 15 years. The projected economic impact of the Double Branch Development is $600 million.