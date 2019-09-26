DoorDash says data breach affected nearly 5 million users

TAMPA (WFLA) – A security breach at DoorDash has exposed the personal information of approximately five million people.

The food delivery service announced the data breach in a blog post Thursday afternoon.

Doordash says the breach occurred back in May.

It says 4.9 million customers, delivery drivers, and merchants who joined on, or before, April 5, 2018, are affected.

Names, email addresses, delivery addresses, order history, phone numbers and the last four digits of some bank accounts. Full bank account numbers were not accessed.

DoorDash says you should reset your password and says it is reaching out directly to impacted users.