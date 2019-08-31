‘Don’t make assumptions’: DeSantis delivers weekend Dorian update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued his first Hurricane Dorian update of the weekend Saturday morning, urging residents to remain vigilant and prepared as the storm approaches.

Saturday morning’s hurricane advisory was an optimistic one, with Dorian’s track trending more east.

“As you’re looking at these forecasts, a bump in one direction or the other could have real significant ramifications in terms of impact,” DeSantis said.

“If it bumps just a little west, you’re looking at really significant impact.”

DeSantis advised those keeping up with the latest tracks to not let up in preparations.

“Don’t make any assumptions,” he said. “Remain vigilant and be prepared.”

DeSantis was questioned whether the state would be monitoring traffic abnormalities once more counties go under mandatory evacuation.

“At this point, we do not see any abnormal traffic on the roadways,” DeSantis said. “Those options are on the table, if needed.”