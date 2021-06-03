Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood, FDA warns

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Federal health officials had to issue an interesting warning on Wednesday amid a surge of cicadas in parts of the country.

In a tweet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned Americans not to eat cicadas if they’re allergic to seafood.

“Yep! We have to say it!” the agency wrote in the tweet.

According to the FDA, cicadas share a “family relation” to shrimp and lobsters, meaning those with seafood allergies could have a reaction from eating a cicada.

Billions of cicadas started emerging from underground in states across the East Coast and Midwest last month. According to NBC News, the cicadas that are emerging this year include a group known as Brood X, made up of three species of insects that live on 17-year cycles.

Since the insects have started to emerge, some businesses are taking advantage of the hype over the critters. A candy shop in Maryland started selling chocolate-covered cicadas last month.

“NOT A JOKE – these are REAL Brood X cicadas – currently gathered from Silver Spring, Gaithersburg and Potomac MD,” the shop’s website reads. “We gather the cicadas as they shed from their exoskeletons, and emerge as young adults.”

Due to popular demand, the shop has since added a recipe video online lettings customers know how to make them at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss