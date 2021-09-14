‘Don’t delay’: Local pharmacist urging families to get flu shot

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor pharmacist is urging families to get the flu shot as soon as possible.

“People do end up in the hospital from the flu. They do die from the flu. It can make you very sick, so, I hope people take it seriously and get their flu shot this year,” said Dr. Nicolette Mathey at Palm Harbor Pharmacy.

And there’s good reason to act fast. Health experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say some providers of the flu shot and the equipment to administer the vaccine could run out of supplies while waiting on the next shipment.

“September, October is the ideal time to get your flu shot. You want to get them no while pharmacies have them so you can protect yourself throughout the whole season,” Dr. Mathey said.

And you won’t have to worry about mixing your flu shot with your COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Mathey says the shots are compatible.

“At first the CDC was recommending to separate your flu vaccine from your COVID vaccine. Now, that recommendation is not in place. We have enough data no that we know you can get the COVID shot and flu shot at the same time,” the pharmacist explained.

Dr. Mathey said at this time, most pharmacies and retailers still have the flu shot in stock.