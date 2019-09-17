Dolphins stuck in St. Pete canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Four adult dolphins and one calf are creating quite the show for people in one St. Petersburg neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers first got a call the dolphins were spotted in a canal between 77th and 78th Avenue near 4th Street North. An officer at the scene told 8 On Your Side it’s common to see manatees in those canals but very unusual to see dolphins.

Officers believe the dolphins may have lost their way and are trying to get back to the bay, but are perhaps confused by the noise or can’t figure out how to get back out.

Fish and Wildlife officials say they will launch canoes and kayaks on Tuesday morning in order to help the dolphins get back out to open water.

Taliena Adams and her son first noticed them on Sunday.

“He actually called the animal people to try and get them out of here, so we’ve been paying attention to them,” said Adams. “I had to go to Walgreens and decided to come back and saw everybody and I was like, oh my God!”

Luis Velez is used to seeing all sorts of wildlife in those canals, but has never seen dolphins this far inland.

“When you come out here and saw them. I saw that the mother was playing with the baby. Because there’s a little baby one in there.” said Velez. “And she was like pushing him up and down and up and I was like, oh hell, wait a minute. I’m going to take a picture of this. So I started taking pictures.”

