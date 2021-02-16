DOGTV February Sweepstakes

FREE DOGTV and February Sweepstakes

In honor of February being the month of love… DOGTV is offering up some big treats for dogs and their people to foster the human-animal bond.

DOGTV, in partnership with Human Animal Bond Research Initiative (HABRI), is opening the channel for FREE through February 19th. Plus, you can get a whole month of FREE DOGTV AND a chance to win a 2-night staycation at a dog friendly hotel with the DOGTV Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes!

Try DOGTV for FREE through February 19 (Direct TV, dish, cable providers and streaming devices). Here’s how enter the Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes

● DOGTV is FREE through February 19th

● Activate FREE month-long subscription at www.dogtv.com/myvalentine with code HABRI

● Enter to win a free 2-night staycation with your dog!

PLUS, DOGTV will donate $10 to HABRI to assist in furthering their research on the health benefits of companion animals