Doggone good time in St. Pete for National Dog Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Here’s something to bark about!

Monday, Aug. 26 is National Dog Day and the City of St. Petersburg is throwing a big celebration for our four-legged friends.

The Sundial will be packed with pooches from 5 to 8 tonight for a doggy pow-wow.

Pups can get FREE treats from many different businesses including, Local Market, Huggin’ Dogs, Diamonds Direct and more.

According to the NationalDayCalender.com, National Dog Day aims to find loving homes for all dogs, no matter their breed or history.

The purpose of the National Dog Day Foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year.

Each of the businesses at the Sundial will be doing something special for our puppy pals. Every dog companion will enjoy sales at participating shops, “Yappy Hour,” live music in the Sundial courtyard, and a photo op for a pic with your pup.

The Sundial is located in downtown St. Pete on 2nd Ave. North.

