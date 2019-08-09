Live Now
Dog rescued from sewer in Pinellas Park

(Photo: Pinellas Park Police Department)

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park authorities came to the rescue of a puppy that had fallen into a sewer on Thursday.

The Pinellas Park Police Department shared photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

(Photo: Pinellas Park Police Department)

They said a few of their officers and some members from the Pinellas Park Fire Department and Pinellas Park Public Works responded to the scene and “helped to make sure that this pup didn’t have a wet night stuck in the sewer.”

“Hope a warm bath is part of the homecoming,” the post said.

Teamwork always pays off! A few of our officers and members of the Pinellas Park Fire Department and Pinellas Park…

Posted by Pinellas Park Police Department on Thursday, August 8, 2019

