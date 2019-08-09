Dog rescued from sewer in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park authorities came to the rescue of a puppy that had fallen into a sewer on Thursday.
The Pinellas Park Police Department shared photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.
They said a few of their officers and some members from the Pinellas Park Fire Department and Pinellas Park Public Works responded to the scene and “helped to make sure that this pup didn’t have a wet night stuck in the sewer.”
“Hope a warm bath is part of the homecoming,” the post said.
