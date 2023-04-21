HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Hernando deputies rescued a dog that was found along Interstate 75 on Thursday.

Troopers said the dog was found laying on the shoulder of I-75 just south of State Road 50.

Officials said they were able to rescue the dog after a “brief four-paw foot pursuit.”

The dog was then taken to a RaceTrac where employees gave it some water and hot dogs while awaiting animal control officers.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

FHP shared a photo of a trooper holding the pup and another photo of the dog sitting in the back of a patrol car.