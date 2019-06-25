Dog ready for adoption after being found in Manatee County dumpster

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Daisy the dog is lucky to be alive. Earlier this month, Daisy was abandoned while still locked in her kennel and then discarded in a dumpster.

“In the heat we are experiencing right now, that could have been a deadly situation for this dog,” said Hans Wohgefahrt with Manatee County Animal Services.

Despite Daisy’s dumpster trauma, the 6-month-old Pitbull mix is wiggly, friendly and ready to be adopted.

“We are all big fans of Daisy. We want to know that she is going somewhere where people know how to have a pet,” said Wohgefahrt.

Wohlgefahrt says the shelter has received dozens of adoption requests for Daisy. He also said that they are being very selective in choosing her forever home, considering her previous abuse.

“We want to put her in a family where there are no children under the age of 10. We want her to be the star child of the family,” said Wohlgefahrt.

In the meantime, the police are still looking for Daisy’s former owner who heartlessly left her to rot in the sun with the trash.

Abandonment of animals is a serious crime. If you’re caught doing so, you could be fined as much as $1,000 and face up to a year in jail.

Wohlgefahrt wants to remind people while Daisy’s story may pull at your heartstrings, there are countless other dogs at the shelter who also need a “fairy-tail” ending.

“I hope people consider a shelter as their first stop when they are getting a new family member,” said Wohlgefahrt.