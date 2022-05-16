HATTARAS, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Coast Guard officials said a crew rescued a dog lost overboard in Pamlico Sound in North Carolina.

Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said in a Facebook post that the crew aboard a boat in the area received a report of a vessel that had lost their dog overboard Saturday.

A short time later, the crew noticed movement on the calm water, then realized it was the dog named Myla swimming toward the boat. The crew headed toward Myla and hauled her aboard.

Video released by U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet via Storyful shows the moment the dog was rescued.

The crew inspected the exhausted dog to ensure she wasn’t injured, then the Coast Guard says Myla was reunited with her owners.

The station congratulated Myla on being “a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!”