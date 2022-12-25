Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Cheerful dog labrador is sitting in Santa Claus hat. Golden retriever is waiting for the holiday at home.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WFLA) – After a dog was abandoned at an airport earlier this fall, a dedicated airline made sure the pup found his forever home just in time for the holidays.

The dog named Polaris arrived at the San Francisco airport with a traveler from an international destination, but the pup was abandoned when the “customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal,” the San Francisco SPCA said in a statement.

Realizing the pup would need a forever home, United Airlines “worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period.”

After Polaris finished his quarantine, he found his forever home United Airlines Captain William Dale and his family. On Dec. 15, the airline hosted a celebratory adoption party at the San Francisco airport.

In addition to the festive adoption party, United also donated $5,000 to the San Francisco SPCA “to support their year-round lifesaving work helping animals who are ill, injured, homeless, or in need of an advocate.”

“United’s Customer Service team took on quite a challenge to ensure Polaris would be safe, healthy, and find a loving home,” said Lisa Feder, SF SPCA Chief of Rescue and Welfare, in the release.

“From the moment Polaris landed in our care, our entire SFO United team cared for him 24/7 until we were able to get permission to keep him safely in the U.S.,” said Vincent Passafiume, Director of Customer Service at United.

“It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with United Airlines Captain Dale and his family—just in time for the holidays.”