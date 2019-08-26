Documentary looks at police work with informants after Rachel Hoffman’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A documentary exposé on police work with confidential informants will debut this week in Tampa Bay.

More than a decade ago, a young woman Safety Harbor was murdered while being forced on the front lines of what is said to be the biggest drug bust in the Tallahassee Police Department’s history.

Rachel was doing informant work in exchange for leniency on a minor marijuana and a prescription charge.

Her mother, Margie Weiss wonders why her daughters, a star student, ended up on the front line of a drug bust.

“They kidnapped her and shot her five times and threw her in a ditch in Perry,” Weiss said.

The crime was so shocking, a Florida Law, called Rachel’s Law, was created in Hoffman’s name, and is the title of the movie.

“Rachel’s Law” will focus on the Hoffman case, and the dangers of using citizens as informants.

The film screening is Thursday August 29th at the Safety Harbor Spa’s Baranoff Room, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, or can be purchased online at Rachel’s Law The Movie.

