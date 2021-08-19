Doctors Warn about dueling surge in Delta Variant and respiratory virus commonly seen in winter

Dr. Michael Forbes of Northeast Ohio Medical University and Akron Children’s Hospital joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to explain symptoms parents need to watch out for connected to Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

























































WFLA & WTTA does not discriminate in advertising contracts on the basis of race, ethnicity or gender and further requires that in the performance of all WFLA & WTTA advertising agreements, WFLA & WTTA requires that each party not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

This e-mail and any files transmitted with it are the property of Nexstar Media Inc., are confidential, and are intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom this email is addressed and/or as indicated in the applicable file. If you are not one of the named recipient(s) or otherwise have reason to believe that you have received this message in error, please notify the sender and delete this message immediately from your computer. Any other use, retention, dissemination, forwarding, printing, or copying of this e-mail is strictly prohibited.