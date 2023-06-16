INDIANAPOLIS — Do you say pop, soda, or coke when talking about a carbonated beverage? Chances are depending on where you live could affect how you respond when asking for a drink and that has everything to do with your vernacular.

What does regional vernacular actually mean?

Regional vernacular or dialect is defined by Merriam-Webster dictionary as a language that’s native to a region rather than a literary, cultured or foreign language. It’s often distinguished by features of vocabulary, grammar and pronunciation depending on the person speaking.

This comes from parents as they pass down their way of speaking to their children who live in that region and those children eventually pass down their way of speaking. Sometimes this becomes complicated if children are raised elsewhere and have parents from different regions.

Regional Dialect Examples Dialect Region Characteristics Southern American English Southern United States Use of monophthongal vowel sounds, “y’all” as a second-person plural pronoun, “fixin'” as a colloquialism for “getting ready to” Geordie English North East England Use of “canny” to mean “good” or “nice,” “pet” as a term of endearment, “hoy” to mean “throw” Scouse English Liverpool, North West England Use of “la” or “kid” as a term of address, “giz” or “give us” to mean “give me” West Country English South West England Use of “where to” instead of “where,” “gurt” instead of “great,” use of “-ee” instead of “-y” as a diminutive AAVE (African American Vernacular English) African American communities in the United States Use of double negatives, deletion of final consonants, non-standard verb forms StudySmarter English Regional Dialect Examples

Examples of regional vernacular broken down by area:

StudySmarter broke down a few examples of dialect by region.

Northern Dialect Regions:

Inland North dialect stretches from the Great Lakes to Western New York including major cities like Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Toledo. People from this region might pronounce the word “cat” like “kiy-ut.”

Eastern New England includes major cities like New York City and Boston. Natives from the “Big Apple” tend to switch the letter T for D and say “da” instead of “the.” In Boston they often switch the “r” for “h.” For example someone from Boston may say “waduh” instead of “water.”

Inland/Mountain Southern Dialect Regions:

The Inland/Mountain Southern dialect is prominent among people from Appalachia, Texas, Tennessee and other nearby Southern states. In this region people are known for their distinctive drawn-out vowel sounds which combine phrases like “you all” into “y’all.”

The West Dialect Regions:

The western U.S. has fewer distinctions to their dialect versus the north and south. They’re open for its long and short open /o/. Some there may pronounce the words “cot” and “caught” similarly.

Image via Adobe Stock

Dialect Vocabularies:

Vocabularies vary by regional dialect. People in the midwestern U.S. drink “pop” while on the east coast the same drink is called “soda” and those in the south often call it “Coke.”

In the southern United States people call the shoes you work out in “tennis shoes” while in the east coast they call the same shoes “sneakers.”

National map of dialect differences:

A linguistics expert, Joshua Katz mapped out the country by the way we say certain words. It includes more than 120 different words and phrases across the U.S.