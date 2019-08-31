Divers pull man from Tampa Bay after he tries to go in for fishing pole

TAMPA (WFLA) – A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after Tampa Police Divers pulled him from the water off Bayshore Boulevard.

Police said the man was unconscious when they got to him just after 9:30 a.m. near the Gasparilla boat ramp. He may have been underwater for more than 30 minutes.

A witness said that the man went into the water to retrieve his fishing pole. Fire Rescue transported the man to Tampa General Hospital. There was no word on his condition.

