Display in Pennsylvania holds Guinness World Record for longest necklace

HONESDALE, Pa. (CNN) – A 10-foot display in Honesdale, Pennsylvania is currently holding a Guinness World Record for the longest necklace.

In order for the record to happen, it took 4,000 people and more than one million donated beads.

For Maryann Corey, the project was a labor of love. Corey runs a store in Honesdale and also runs a cancer retreat called “Lonakana.”

“We just wanted to do something to bring attention to our organization,” she said. “We’ve been doing beading in hospitals and cancer centers for over 19 years now and we just made smiles through our therapy. We decided to get help from our community who was wonderful and so excited, couldn’t wait to help.”

While large, the display isn’t showcasing the entire necklace. There’s about 16 more of reels in a storage facility.

Corey said she hopes to donate the reels of beads that are in storage to the different schools, centers and organizations that helped make the record-breaking necklace dream a reality.