Dispatcher helps deliver baby over the phone

VERMONT (CNN) – An emergency dispatcher is getting a lot of positive attention after she took a call in which she helped a mother give birth at home.

“Normally when someone calls 911 it’s not for a good thing,” said Dispatcher Kim Perkins.

Every time that phone rings, Perkins doesn’t know what to expect on the other end. And during her shift last week, she got a 911 call she’ll never forget.

“Made the assumption that the baby was coming pretty quickly,” Perkins said.

“I was trying to wait for the ambulance to get here but it didn’t happen,” said Casandra Simmons Coon.

The new mom said she went to the hospital earlier in the day because of complications but went home after a few hours and then her water broke.

“None of us were prepared for it. None of us knew what to do. Definitely very unexpected,” Coon said.

Little Nolan was getting ready to enter the world and her husband called for help.

“He was asking me questions, and he was obviously very nervous as well and it all happened so fast that I don’t think any of us really had a chance to process it until after,” Perkins said.

Coon said Perkins was keeping everyone calm.

“Her just telling them all, you know and asking the questions like ‘how’s the baby’s color, how does he look.’ Her just asking those simple questions is what kept everyone calm,” Coon said.

Forming a bond connecting these two strangers for a lifetime.

“I just helped bring a baby into the world and everything is okay,” Perkins said.

Little Nolan’s mother said he is doing well. He has two older brothers.

