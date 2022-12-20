TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Major League Baseball is coming back to Walt Disney World next year.

On Tuesday, Disney and the Tampa Bay Rays announced that they agreed to host a portion of the team’s spring training at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

After Hurricane Ian left damages to the Rays’ facilities in Port Charlotte back in September, Disney said they’re looking forward to “providing professional-grade facilities and world-famous hospitality to players and coaches.”

“We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected spring training needs,” Rays team president Matt Silverman said in a statement.

Although the Rays will be reporting to Disney for spring training next year, this isn’t the first time Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has been home to the MLB.

For two decades (1998-2019), the sports complex was the spring training home for the Altana Braves. The complex was also a host site for the inaugural 2006 World Baseball Classic.

Even in past years, the Rays have called Disney home. In 2007, the Rays played three-regular season games at The Stadium, winning all three against the Texas Rangers.

One year later, the Rays went on to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays, improving their record to 6-0 all-time at Walt Disney World Resort.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Major League Baseball back to Walt Disney World Resort,” Vice President of Disney Sports, Faron Kelley said in a statement. “We’re always looking for top-tier events, like the Rays’ Spring Training for our guests to enjoy at ESPN Wide World Sports Complex.”