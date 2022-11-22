ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Less than a week after Walt Disney World announced higher ticket prices and more changes to the parks, Disney is raising its prices once again.

For select attractions, Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane prices will see a dramatic increase.

As the holidays near, the price of Genie+ has jumped to $29 after it was previously priced at $22 a person. According to Walt Disney World News Today, the Individual Lightning Lane access for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is now $25 a person.

This marks the first time that Genie+ is more expensive than Lightning Lane for this ride.

For Disney fans that have been going to the parks, the Genie+ price hike may come as a surprise. When the service first launched, it was available to guests at a flat rate of $15 a person, per day.

Although Individual Lightning Lane prices have always been a date-based basis, the maximum price was previously $20.