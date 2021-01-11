Disney to end ‘Magical Express’ airport transportation in 2022, announces new early theme park entry

Disney will end 'Magical Express' airport transportation service in 2022, announces new 'Early Theme Park Entry' for resort guests

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney announced on Monday it will end its complimentary airport transportation service for Disney hotel guests starting in 2022 and unveiled a new early theme park entry offering coming later this year.

“As consumer needs and preferences change, we will no longer offer Disney’s Magical Express service starting with arrivals in 2022,” a Disney spokesperson said on Monday.

Disney cited changes in transportation offerings and the use of ride-share services that “provide more flexibility.”

Disney said the service will continue to operate for all Disney hotel stays through the end of 2021. Disney also said other complimentary transportation options on property at Walt Disney World will continue without changes.

Disney also announced a new early theme park entry offering for hotel guests that will debut later this year. The new perk will allow Disney hotel guests to enter any of the four theme parks 30 minutes early each day.

“The new early theme park entry benefit helps us better spread visitation across all four theme parks, while providing added flexibility by giving guests extra early park time on each day of their vacation and in the park of their choosing,” Disney said in a statement.

Disney said the new perk will arrive in time for the 50th anniversary celebration.

Disney said on Monday the previous early entry benefit known as Extra Magic Hours, which was suspended when Walt Disney World reopened in July, will not return.

The previous early entry perk allowed Disney hotel guests to enter a specific park early or stay past closing time, but the amount of time varied based on the day and was only offered at one park each day.