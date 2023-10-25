Related video above: Parts of Magic Kingdom closed after bear sighting

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fire rescue crews were called to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort on Wednesday for reports of a possible chemical exposure.

According to Eryka Washington, Spokeswoman for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, an employee was mixing cleaning chemicals in the kitchen area, which “resulted in some gasses.”

NBC Affiliate WESH reported that the kitchen was evacuated out of precaution, and some employees were evaluated on the scene.

No guests were affected and no injuries were reported.

According to WESH, the scene was cleared by 11 a.m.