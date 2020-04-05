Disney Parks donate supplies to hospitals, medical professionals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Though they may be closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Parks are doing good by donating supplies to various hospitals and medical professionals across the globe.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, 150,000 rain ponchos were donated to MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization, for distribution to hospitals in need.

According to the blog, the ideas was inspired by nurses who have learned rain ponchos can protect clothing and prolong the use of personal protective equipment.

Disney Parks also donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to New York, California and Florida.

Disney World, Disneyland and Disneyland Paris have donated more than 270 tons of food to local food banks.

(Source: Disney Parks Blog)

The Paris park donated 100,000 supplies, including masks, hygiene caps and protective shoes, to the French government to be given to hospitals.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the company has provided nearly $3 million in donations to benefit communities across the globe.

