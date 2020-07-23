Disney heiress accuses company of putting workers at risk

(CNN) – Abigail Disney says her family’s amusement park isn’t the “Happiest Place on Earth” for employees.

Disney, the granddaughter of Walt Disney’s brother, Roy Disney, is slamming the company for opening Disney World without doing enough testing for COVID-19, saying the company is putting profits above people.

In an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, Disney said she is particularly concerned about workers with pre-existing conditions.

“You know, people have asthma, people have all sorts of comorbidities. They need a constant presence of testing, more than just taking temperatures, more than just working with symptoms. This is really important. Cast members want to protect the guests who come in as well as themselves and their families,” she said.

Disney Parks fired back, saying the theme park has implemented CDC guidelines on preventing the virus’ spread.

Disney World opened to the public earlier this month.

California’s Disneyland was scheduled for a July re-opening, but that was delayed indefinitely due to concerns from workers and state officials.

