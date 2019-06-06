Disney brings back Florida resident deal this summer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Floridians can take advantage of a big discount on tickets to Disney World before Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens this summer.

Starting now through Aug. 25, Florida residents can get a three-day ticket for $199 or a four-day option for $219.

The ticket allows residents to visit one park–Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom–per day. Guests can add the park hopper option for an additional fee. There are no blockout dates and the tickets must be used by Aug. 28.

“For Florida resident tickets, all adults will need to show proof of Florida residency at park entrance,” Disney’s Park Blog said.

Those who don’t live in Florida can purchase the Summer One World Ticket for a total price of $444 (plus tax). The ticket includes admission to each of the Walt Disney World’s theme parks and water parks.

For more information or to purchase the summer ticket, please visit Disneyworld.com/GetYourEarsOn.

TRENDING STORIES

Teen rape victim ends her life through legal euthanasia

Police: Drunk charter boat captain held passengers captive for 12 hours

Family receives graduation cake made of Styrofoam from Walmart

Drinking up to 25 cups of coffee a day safe for your heart, new study says

WATCH: Raccoon hangs out car window in Homosassa

Walmart giving away 1.2 million donuts for National Donut Day