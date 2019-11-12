Disabled veteran’s dinner invitation goes viral on Veterans Day

(WMTW/CNN) – A Facebook post led to an outpouring of support for a Maine veteran in the days leading up to Veterans Day.

Lydon Dale Flowers was looking for a dinner companion on Veterans Day, so he wrote a letter.

It read: “Would someone like to take a local, disabled veteran to diner on Veterans Day? No car. My treat.”

But Dale Flowers had no idea what would come next.

“Apparently it went kinda viral, y’know,” he told WMTW.

Someone from Judy and Healther’s Barber Shop shared his call for company on Facebook, and the responses came flooding in.

“I’ve been gettin calls from all across the country, even people just wishing me well,” Dale Flowers said.

People responded from Florida, California, Virginia, North Carolina and beyond just to make sure Dale Flowers was appreciated on this day.

“I didn’t mean to make a big uproar or a mess out of it, I just wanted to go to dinner,” he said with a laugh.

A Norway family answered the call and drove to his home to pick him up.

“I went on Facebook for a minute and that just happened to pop up. And I said ‘I can’t take you to dinner, but I can take you to lunch,” Sandy Washer said. “Well veterans have a soft spot in my heart, my dad was in the Army for 20 years.”

The small gesture filled a small void. Dale Flower says it’s a reminder of the needs of many veterans in every community.

“It warms my heart to hear that uh there’s people out there that care,” Washer said. “I’ve already got eyes on Thanksgiving and Cfor dinner, y’know.”

