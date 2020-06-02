Dill Red Potato Salad with the family

Bloom host and Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway is in her home kitchen sharing a family recipe alongside her family for dill red potato salad. A fresh take on a summer favorite for your next cook out!
Dill Red Potato Salad
1.5 pounds red potatoes; cooked bit size
½ Cup Crispy Dill Pickles – cubed (add homemade or crispy refrigerator section dills)
About one pickle
Optional:
Add one small onion; sweated(cooked) in microwave one minute
OR
Thinly cut tops of two green onions
Dressing:
2 Tsp fresh or 1 Tsp dried dill weed
2 TBS juice from dill pickle jar
Note: No salt is needed as it is in the pickle juice
2 TBS mayonnaise or no fat Greek yogurt
¼ to ½ Tsp fresh ground pepper
Cut and cook potatoes.
Cut dill pickles and set aside.
Mix together dressing ingredients.
Gently toss dressing, potatoes and pickles together.
Note: Wait until almost ready to serve to mix dressing with the other ingredients as the potatoes absorb the salt and lower the pop of flavor.
Serve warm or cold.