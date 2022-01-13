Diamond Alvarez: 16-year-old shot 22 times while walking dog in Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas. (NBC/AP) – Police are investigating the shocking death of a teenage girl who was shot 22 times while walking her dog in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

The teenager, Diamond Alvarez, 16, was only a few blocks away from her home when police say she was shot at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Houston police say Alvarez was found on the side of a street next to a large grassy area.

Alvarez’s mother, Anna Machado, says after she heard gunshots and couldn’t get a hold of her daughter, she rushed out of her home. After finding her daughter, Machado says she tried to perform CPR but could not save her.

“I tried CPR. I couldn’t bring her back,” Machado said.

Diamond’s family described the high school sophomore as an outgoing person who was a hard worker and an honor student. She planned on attending cosmetology school one day.