DHS planning to move $155M from FEMA disaster relief to ICE

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN) – The Trump Administration wants to take millions of dollars allotted for disaster relief to support its policy of returning some migrants to Mexico.

The Department of Homeland Security has informed Congress of its plans to shift at least $155 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund to the immigration enforcement agency.

According to documents, some of the money will be used for detention beds, transportation and deportation.

DHS is ultimately hoping to transfer $271 million in total.

Democrats have argued against allowing ICE to increase the number of detention beds. They believe it will just allow the agency to detain more people.

Republicans say increasing the number of beds will help limit the released of detained migrants.

The possible transfer of FEMA funds comes as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Puerto Rico. The island is still struggling from when Hurricane Maria hit in September 2017.