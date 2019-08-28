Deutsche Bank discloses it has tax returns tied to Trump sought by House committees

President Donald Trump listens to French President Emmanuel Macron speak during the final press conference on the third and final day of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(NBC News) – Deutsche Bank said Tuesday that it possesses tax returns tied to President Donald Trump — the latest development in the effort by House Democrats to obtain the president’s financial information.

In a court filing related to subpoenas from two House committees, Deutsche Bank said it possessed tax returns — which may be related to Trump, his immediate family or their company, the Trump Organization — that it would have to hand over if it complied with the subpoenas.

It’s unclear exactly who the tax returns that Deutsche Banks possesses belong to because the names of the individuals are redacted in the filing.

