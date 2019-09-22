Detectives attempt to identify man they say robbed Tampa 7-Eleven

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they said threatened a 7-Eleven clerk for money inside the cash register.

The sheriff’s office said a man entered the convenience store on Dale Mabry Highway around 2:40 a.m. Sunday and took a bag of M&M’s to the counter. When the female clerk opened the cash register to take the man’s cash, detectives said the man took out a white object resembling a handgun.

The woman immediately shut the drawer and backed away, and detectives said the man fled the scene on foot without any money.

Police describe the man as 40-45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160-170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue gym shorts and a lime green hat.

If you have any information that could help deputies find this man, you’re urged to call 813-247-8200.

