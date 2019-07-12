Dessert Diva shares recipe for Watermelon Salsa with Homemade Cinnamon Tortilla Chips

Need something cool and refreshing to beat the heat?

Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by News Channel 8 and showed Melissa and Evan one of her favorite summer treats.

WATERMELON SALSA WITH HOMEMADE CINNAMON TORTILLA CHIPS

4 tortillas ( your choice flour or corn) I used both

1 tsp butter (melted)

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp sugar (more or less depending on your taste)

1 cup watermelon chunks (about 12-14 chunks)

1/4 cup chopped up cucumber (preferably English cucumber)

5-6 strawberries (cut up)

Zest from lime

1 tbls lime juice

2 tbls mint (roughly chopped)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°

Place tortillas on non-stick cookie sheet.

Brush melted butter over tortillas, sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over top. Cut tortillas into triangles, each tortilla will make 6-8 wedges. Bake for approx. 10-12 minutes (corn will bake up faster than flour) You want them to be turning golden brown, and crispy. Hit them with a little extra cinnamon and sugar when they come out of oven.

Cut up watermelon chunks into small pieces, add to medium sized bowl. Mix in, cucumber, strawberries, zest from lime and lime juice. Toss together gently. Add in fresh mint. You can use more mint if you like, it adds a nice fresh flavor!

Place chips and salsa in your favorite chip and dip bowl, or place chips in a clear bowl set on a plate, and place chips around it. ENJOY!

NOTE: I like the combo of both types of tortillas, just watch to make sure the corn ones don’t burn, before the flour ones area finished. You may need to bake a few minutes longer or shorter depending on your oven. If you want a little bit of spice, add a few tsps. of a finely diced jalapeno.

