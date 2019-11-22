Dessert Diva shares her recipe for Double Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars

(WFLA) – Dessert Diva Danette Randall stopped by the studio and showed Gayle and David how to make another delicious fall treat.

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE BARS

CRUST:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter (cut up in pieces)

FILLING:

3 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup maple syrup

2 tbls. melted butter (unsalted)

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups chopped pecans

Powdered sugar for dusting

Whipped cream (optional)

Preheat oven to 350°

Grease a 9×13 inch baking pan, or cover pan with parchment paper

To make crust:

Combine flour, brown sugar and salt together. Mix in cut-up butter. Use forks, pastry cutter or your hands, and mix until crumbly. Press down into prepared pan (it will take a few minutes, to get it smooth, and spread out evenly). Bake for 10-15 minutes, until edges are just turning golden. Take out, set aside.

In large bowl, whisk eggs. Add in brown sugar, maple syrup, melted butter, and vanilla. Whisk until smooth. Fold in both types of chocolate, and pecans. Pour over baked crust. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until bubbly, and set. Take out, let cool. Dust with powdered sugar (if desired) Cut into bars.

ENJOY!

NOTE: You can use any type of chocolate chips you prefer, or just use one kind instead of two. Make sure to grease pan properly, so it doesn’t stick. Serve with whipped cream if desired. These are easiest to cut with a hard spatula, or straight edged wooden spoon instead of knife. Add some pecan halves on top for a nice presentation, if you have them.

LATEST STORIES: