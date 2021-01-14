Dessert Diva rolls out healthy snack for 2021

Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to show viewers how to make Peanut Butter Trail Mix Bars.

PEANUT BUTTER TRAIL MIX BARS

3/4 cup almonds

3/4 cup cashews

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips ( or regular semi sweet chips, cut up a bit)

1 1/2 cups oatmeal (old fashioned or quick cook- not instant)

1/2 cup roasted sunflower seeds

1 cup peanut butter (crunchy or smooth) melted

1/2 cup honey

Line 9×9 inch baking pan with foil, with enough hanging over sides to easily pull out bars

In a food processor, pulse the almonds and cashews a few times into small pieces. Add cranberries to nuts, and pulse a few more times. Add nuts and cranberries into large bowl, add in oats, chocolate chips, and sunflower seeds, toss until well mixed.

Melt peanut butter for approx. 40 seconds in microwave, take out and stir. Pour over top of nut, and oat mixture, add honey on top of peanut butter. Stir until everything is well coated.

Place mixture into prepared pan, and press down evenly. Pack it down very tight. Place in refrigerator for approx. one hour, or leave on counter for a few hours. When bars are cooled off, and set up, pull out of pan, cut into 15 bars. ENJOY!

Notes- I used smoked almonds, it added great flavor. Use unsweetened, or sweetened dried cranberries, your choice! If you don’t have a food processor, just place nuts in a ziplock bag, and crunch them with rolling pin. Feel free to use whatever nuts you like.