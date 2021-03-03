LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Dessert Diva makes Gluten Free Pound Cake on BLOOM

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dessert Diva makes Gluten Free Pound Cake on BLOOM with Gayle Guyardo.

GLUTEN FREE POUND CAKE with BERRY COULIS 

2 cups all purpose gluten free flour
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 cup unsalted butter ( room temp)
1 cup granulated sugar
3 eggs ( room temp)
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/3 cup milk ( room temp- I used 2%)
powdered sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 325
Grease a 9×5 loaf pan

In small/ medium bowl combine, flour, salt, and baking powder. Set aside

In large bowl, cream butter & sugar until smooth, and creamy. Mix in eggs one at a time, stir until well combined. Mix in vanilla, and milk.

Add 1/2 of flour mixture to butter mixture, and combine well. Stir in the other half of flour mix.

Add batter to prepared pan, smooth top.
Bake for 55-65 minutes ( check at 55 minutes) Top should be turning golden, and toothpick inserted in center comes out “almost clean”. Take out, and cool completely before serving. Cut into slices, top with berry coulis, and powdered sugar. ENJOY!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss