Dessert Diva makes Gluten Free Pound Cake on BLOOM with Gayle Guyardo.

GLUTEN FREE POUND CAKE with BERRY COULIS

2 cups all purpose gluten free flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 cup unsalted butter ( room temp)

1 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs ( room temp)

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup milk ( room temp- I used 2%)

powdered sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 325

Grease a 9×5 loaf pan

In small/ medium bowl combine, flour, salt, and baking powder. Set aside

In large bowl, cream butter & sugar until smooth, and creamy. Mix in eggs one at a time, stir until well combined. Mix in vanilla, and milk.

Add 1/2 of flour mixture to butter mixture, and combine well. Stir in the other half of flour mix.

Add batter to prepared pan, smooth top.

Bake for 55-65 minutes ( check at 55 minutes) Top should be turning golden, and toothpick inserted in center comes out “almost clean”. Take out, and cool completely before serving. Cut into slices, top with berry coulis, and powdered sugar. ENJOY!