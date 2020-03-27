Despite some disagreements, both parties see urgent need to pass coronavirus aid bill

News

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The US House is taking up the historic $2 trillion coronavirus aid package. While there are some disagreements, both parties see the need to pass the bill as urgent. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a rare guarantee Thursday. 

“We will be passing the bill tomorrow,” said Pelosi, D-Calif. 

Pelosi says after Democrats took three days to negotiate changes.  The urgent package now meets the immediate needs of American workers, families and hospitals. 

“We were able to flip this over from the trickle down Republican version, to a bubble up worker-first, families-first legislation,” Pelosi said. 

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that was untrue. 

“That is an outright lie. The fundamental portions of this bill haven’t changed since Sunday,” he said. 

While McCarthy strongly refutes Pelosi on how the relief package came to be, both agree on the need to pass it. 

“It should not be delayed getting to the President’s desk,” McCarthy said. 

McCarthy says this package has overwhelming Republican support. But he says the process by which this vote will be taken will look different, for the safety of House members.

“We have members on both sides of the aisle who have the virus,” McCarthy said. “We have members who are quarantined.”

McCarthy says the members who make it to the Capitol will maintain social distance and the podium will be cleaned between speakers but he says that won’t stop the house from sending the bill to the president. 

Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., supports the bill but says the aid package falls short on paid sick leave and help for cities and states. 

“So in this moment of a public health crisis, let’s remember we still have a lot of work to do,” Harris said.

Work, she says, lawmakers must continue through the crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rays match donations given to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay"

Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family facetimes loved one with Alzheimer's"

Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zebra recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough Co. Schools out millions; plan in place to continue student success"

Cheetah cubs explore Busch Gardens during coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheetah cubs explore Busch Gardens during coronavirus closure"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Tampa Bay’s teachers prepare for virtual teaching from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Tampa Bay’s teachers prepare for virtual teaching from home"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Brooksville man sounds alarm on fake COVID-19 relief check in mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooksville man sounds alarm on fake COVID-19 relief check in mail"

the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "the owner of a pizza shop in Hillsborough County acts to ensure his employees can keep their jobs"

5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss