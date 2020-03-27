Trump signs emergency coronavirus relief package passed by House despite disagreements

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House lawmakers rushed to Washington to pass a massive $2 trillion emergency coronavirus relief package.

The bill overwhelmingly passed, despite several members saying they weren’t happy with the final bill.

One by one, members of the House pleaded their case on the package in rapid-fire minute speeches.

Texas Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington says the bill isn’t perfect, but it’ll have to do.

“While I have some serious concerns with some bad policies, partisan provisions and the overall price tag of this legislation, I am more concerned about inaction,” Arrington said.

The package provides billions of dollars in direct payments to Americans, $350 billion in small business loans, a massive expansion of unemployment insurance and billions of dollars in business loans and aids to hospitals.

But Texas Democrat Sylvia Garcia says the bill is missing something important.

“It leaves out immigrants who contribute to our economy, pay taxes, and are also on the front lines of this pandemic,” she said. “This virus does not discriminate based on immigration status or race and our response shouldn’t either.”

Nonetheless, Garcia says she supports the bill because time is running out.

While President Trump signed the stimulus package on Friday afternoon, Congress isn’t done. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a fourth emergency response bill is already in the works to address the growing needs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

