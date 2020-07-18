‘Fear is our enemy here’: DeSantis gives COVID-19 update from St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be meeting with health officials in St. Augustine for an update on the state’s coronavirus response.
DeSantis is expected to address the media from Flagler Hospital around 12:30.
