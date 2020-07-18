‘Fear is our enemy here’: DeSantis gives COVID-19 update from St. Augustine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be meeting with health officials in St. Augustine for an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

DeSantis is expected to address the media from Flagler Hospital around 12:30.

Watch live in the player above.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss