DeSantis speaks on Ukraine crisis, calls out Biden’s foreign policy decisions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Monday and how he believes domestic energy production in the United States will hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts while also commenting on President Biden’s foreign policy decisions

DeSantis blames the Biden Administration for “stepping on the neck of our domestic energy here in the United States.”

The governor said the lack of energy independence is causing more problems in the United States as the Ukraine-Russia crisis continues.

“So we want lower prices of course, but we also want to have secure energy supply and not rely on rogue parts of the world. So, my feeling is that they haven’t done enough — Europe or Biden’s Administration — to really hit Putin where it counts and that’s because they have been so weak on domestic energy,” DeSantis said. “So let’s get back to where we need to get back to.”

DeSantis also compared the handling of Ukraine when the United States was under Obama and when the country was under Trump.

“When Obama was President, Obama refused to send weapons to Ukraine,” DeSantis said. “When Trump was President, we sent weapons to Ukraine. Putin didn’t like that very much. When Obama was President, Putin took Crimea. When Trump was President, they didn’t take anything. And now Biden is President and they’re rolling into Ukraine.”

The governor also commented on Biden’s decision to withdraw troops in Afghanistan.

“And so, I think if you look at what happened in Afghanistan — you lose 13 service members, you have all this equipment left behind, you leave other Americans behind — it was a total catastrophe,” DeSantis said. “But it displayed the lack of leadership that Joe Biden is bringing to the table. And so as important as it was with what was happening with the Taliban there, what I told people at the time is the most significant consequence of Biden’s failure in Afghanistan is not even likely gonna be in Afghanistan. There’ll be some bad things for sure but Russia was watching that, China was watching that, Iran was watching that. That wetted the apatite of these dictators, and so you see what Putin is doing, you’re gonna see China continuing to act belligerent, I think you’re going to see the Iranians as well.”