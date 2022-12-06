TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags across Florida will be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor the three sailors killed the Pensacola Air Force base terror attack three years ago.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all American and state of Florida flags to fly at half-staff to honor sailors Kaleb Watson, 23, and Cameron Walters, 21 and Mohammed Haitham, 19.

On the morning of Dec. 6, 2019, Saudi Arabian Air Force officer Mohammed Alshamrani walked into a pilot training school at the Pensacola Naval Base and opened fire, killing the three young men and injuring two others. Alshamrani was killed by deputies once they arrived at the scene.

In February 2020, Al Qaeda’s leader in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack.

“As a mark of respect for the victims, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, December 6, 2022,” DeSantis said in a press release.