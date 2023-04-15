Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate…
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.
(WFLA) — CORRECTION: WFLA erroneously reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed paperwork with the FEC indicating he is running for president in 2024, but the filing does not appear to be legitimate. We regret the error.