Derby Lane restaurant worker tests positive for hepatitis A

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health is urging recent patrons of a restaurant at Derby Lane in St. Petersburg to get vaccinated for hepatitis A after a food service worker there tested positive for the virus.

The health department said people who visited the Derby Club at Derby Lane, 10490 Gandy Boulevard, between Sept. 16 and Sept. 18 may have been exposed to hepatitis A and recommends they get vaccinated. Recent patrons who consumed food or beverages at the restaurant between Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 15, should instead look for signs and symptoms of hepatitis A, health officials said.

Hepatitis A is a viral illness that affects the liver and causes fever, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, jaundice or yellowing of skin and eyes and dark urine.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of hepatitis A should promptly seek medical attention.

A Derby Lane representative released the following statement on the business’ behalf:

On September 23rd, management learned of a potential exposure to hepatitis A at Derby Lane from one employee who was diagnosed on Sunday, September 22nd. That employee was treated and could not return to work until they were cleared by the Florida Department of Health. Derby Lane was considered a low-level risk; however, we took this potential exposure very seriously and worked closely with the Health Department during their investigation. Derby Lane expects that all employees maintain the highest standards in hygiene, food safety, and on- site cleanliness and will continue to diligently monitor our staff to ensure proper protocol is being followed.

Vaccinations have been administered to Food and Beverage employees, and have been made available to all Derby Lane employees. We also encourage our customers who dined with us in the Derby Club Restaurant Circa 1925 from September 7th thru September 18th get vaccinated as well. The vaccination is readily available at pharmacies in the Tampa Bay area, as well as at your local Health Department. – Alexis Winning, Derby Lane spokeswoman

If you believe you are at risk, you can get a free vaccination at one of the following clinics on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

Tarpon Springs, 301 S. Disston Avenue

Clearwater, 310 N. Myrtle Avenue

Mid-County, 8751 Ulmerton Road in Largo

Pinellas Park, 6350 76th Avenue North

St. Petersburg, 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North

