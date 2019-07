ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – How awesome is this? An Orange County deputy spotted a man whose wheelchair broke down, and reached out to help.

Deputy Danny Graciapagan pushed the man and his chair uphill in 90-degree heat to a church for shelter.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Graciapagan was able to get in touch with the man’s insurance to get him a new chair and arranged a way to get the man home.

Thank you, Deputy Graciapagan!