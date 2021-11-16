Deputies working triple homicide at Florida apartment complex; suspect barricaded in car

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said they are investigating a triple homicide at an apartment complex.

The sheriff believes three people, including a teenage juvenile, were found dead in the complex from gunshot wounds in the area of Gardner Lane and Royal Palm Drive.

According to officials, two people were found in one building and the third was found in another.

Authorities say they have identified a person of interest who has barricaded himself inside a car in Orange County.

The sheriff says Orange County deputies and a SWAT team are attempting to get the suspect to give up peacefully.

While the suspect is contained, officials say he is still considered dangerous. Lopez says the suspect has been detained before for mental health reasons and drug use.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released. Images from Chopper 2 showed multiple deputies at the area in Osceola County and crime scene tape blocking off a wide area.

This story is developing. Check back with WESH 2 News for the latest information and updates.