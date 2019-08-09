Deputies work to identify would-be burglars in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are working to identify two would-be burglars who allegedly tried to break into a home in Hudson.

One of the men was caught on a Ring camera trying to enter a residence on Fieldstone Drive, while the other stood by their getaway vehicle.

Deputies said the man cut the lockbox on the front door and also cut a screen on the side door, but the men were unable to enter the residence.

The pair left the home in a blue Chevy Silverado with a cover on the bed of the truck.

Anyone who recognizes these men is encouraged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office District 1 Property Crimes Unit at 727-847-5878.

