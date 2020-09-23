Deputies trying to identify man accused of stealing cat blood from Florida animal hospital

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA)—Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing vials of cat blood from an animal hospital in St. Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of the incident, which occurred Sept. 17 at the Anastasia Cat Clinic on Old Dixie Highway.

Deputies said the man was seen inspecting and touching a box at the door, which contained four vials of cat blood worth about $600.

He left, then returned 20 minutes later in a dark-colored truck, approached the clinic and stole the box.

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding the man’s identity to contact Deputy Aponte at aaponte@sjso.org.

LATEST STORIES: