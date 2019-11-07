Deputies still searching for Pasco man who vanished 3 years ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help in finding a New Port Richey man who went missing three years ago.

Peiare Canty disappeared on Halloween night on 2016. Deputies said he was last seen on Cactus Drive in New Port Richey.

(Photo: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Canty suffers from biopolar disorder and schizophrenia, and that his family and friends are concerned for his safety.

Detectives say they’ve followed up on several leads, but Canty was nowhere to be found.

Canty is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information should call police at 727-841-4550.

