Deputies seek tips after man wounded in Bradenton shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are seeking tips after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Bradenton.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim called 911 after he was shot in the 3500 block of 39th Street East around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies arrived to find him in the back of an SUV and said he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was conscious at the time and told deputies he was shot by two black males who were driving a gold Nissan Altima.

The man was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert and his injuries are said to be serious.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call detectives at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

LATEST STORIES: